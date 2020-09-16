Yahoo Cricket has partnered with PhonePe to exclusively power all content for the latter’s cricket hub, ‘Switch Gully’, which is available on the homepage of the PhonePe app. As part of the tie-up, PhonePe users can now catch all the live action while making transactions, with live scores, real-time cricket news, updates and ball-by-ball commentary during the upcoming IPL season and beyond.

Announcing the tie-up with Yahoo, Rituraj Rautela, the Head of PhonePe Switch, said: “We are excited to have Yahoo Cricket as a partner onboard PhonePe Switch. Yahoo Cricket will also be an important offering for our users on ‘Switch Gully’. With this partnership, our 230 million users can now catch all the live cricketing action on the PhonePe app itself”.

Nikhil Rungta, the India Country Manager for Yahoo’s parent company, Verizon Media, said: “This partnership uniquely positions Yahoo Cricket to deliver the latest scores, useful content and an interactive experience to many more cricket fans at scale. PhonePe’s vast, diverse user base and phenomenal reach will enable fans across the country to enjoy updates of the latest cricketing action from the league with Yahoo Cricket”.

Meanwhile, with the IPL 2020 all set to start in Dubai, Yahoo Cricket has also upgraded its mobile app experience. According to the company, the updated app comes with a smaller footprint and a bunch of new features, including a so-called ‘Sticky Scoreboard’ on Android. The Android app also comes with a lockscreen widget that allows users to track live scores even when their phones are locked. Other notable new features include real-time polls, quizzes and of course, a Dark Mode on both Android and iOS.