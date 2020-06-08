After teasing its plans to offer Disney+Hotstar VIP for free, Reliance Jio has started offering the subscription worth Rs.399 along with some of its plans. Interested Reliance Jio customers may avail the offer alongside Rs.401 plan, Rs.2599 annual plan, and a few add-ons.

For the uninitiated, Jio’s Rs.401 plan offers you 3GB of data per day and an additional 6GB of data. Internet speed post daily limit will be at 64 Kbps. You get unlimited Jio to Jio calls and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 1000 minutes. The plan is valid for 28 days.

The annual Rs.2599 plan, on the other hand, comes with 2GB of high-speed data per day exhausting which will cap your speed at 64 Kbps. The plan is valid for 365 days and offers unlimited on-net calls and Jio to Non-Jio FUP of 12000 minutes. You also get an additional 10GB of data here.

Coming to data vouchers, you will also get Disney+Hotstar VIP if you purchase Rs.612 add-on that offers a total of 72GB data and 6000 minutes of off-net calls, Rs. 1208 add-on that offers 240GB of data for 240 days, Rs. 1206 add-on that offers 240 GB for 180 days, and Rs. 1004 add-on that offers 200 GB for 120 days.

Personally, I think opting for data vouchers would be a better bet if you have an existing Jio plan and don’t want to miss out on Hotstar VIP. That said, do keep in mind that you won’t get access to Disney+ Originals such as The Mandalorian with Disney+Hotstar VIP. Also, other Disney catalog will be accessible only in dubbed languages, unlike Disney Premium which offers them in English.