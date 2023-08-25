Jio’s Cheapest Plan No Longer Available; Here’s the One That Has Replaced It!

Jio has dropped its cheapest prepaid plan, which costs Rs 119. This is said to improve the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) but could prove disappointing for many. However, there’s another plan, which has taken the title of Jio’s most affordable plan in India. Here’s a look at the details.

Jio Has a New ‘Cheapest’ Prepaid Plan

Jio’s Rs 119 prepaid plan is nowhere to be found and instead of it, we have the Rs 149 plan as the most affordable option available. By the way, there’s also the Rs 61 5G upgrade plan, which is ideally the cheapest plan but acts as an add-on!

The plan comes with benefits like 1GB of daily data (for a total of 20GB of data), unlimited calls, and 100 SMS a day. There’s also access to JioTV, JioCloud, and JioCinema services. The plan is valid for 20 days.

For those who don’t know, the Rs 119 plan came with an increased 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS/day. But, it was valid for just 14 days. So, while you have to pay a little extra for the new cheapest plan for lesser data, you will still be able to use the plan for a longer time.

This comes after Jio discontinued its cheapest Rs 1 plan last year without any proper reasons. We assume it was just a temporary addition to the list of Jio plans to attract more people.

Airtel did a similar thing recently. It discontinued its Rs 99 plan due to the same reasons and replaced it with the Rs 155 plan. It provides users with a total of 1GB of data, unlimited calls, 300 SMS, and access to Wynk Music and a free HelloTunes subscription. It has a validity of 24 days. In comparison to the Jio plan, this doesn’t look like an attractive deal!

So, are you a Jio user? If yes, will you go for the Rs 149 plan, which is now the cheapest? Let us know in the comments below and if you intend to get it, you can head to Jio’s website or the MyJio app.