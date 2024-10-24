Delhi Developer Anticipated JioHotstar Merger, Now Seeks Funding for Higher Studies

Last week, we reported on the latest development of the JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar merger. The merger was already finalized in February, with the two platforms joining together as “JioHotstar”. While this news may only have broke out last week, a Delhi-based app developer had anticipated this move last year and bought the “JioHotstar” domain hoping to fund his studies.

If you visit JioHotstar.com, you will see a heartfelt letter from the developer who wishes to remain anonymous, calling themselves “A Dreamer”.

The message requests Reliance Jio to fund his higher studies at Cambridge University by buying out the domain. It reads, “My intention of buying this domain was simple: if this merger happens, I might be able to fulfill my dream of studying at Cambridge”. He later added, “For a multi-billion-dollar company like Reliance, this will be a minor expense, but for me, the sale of this domain would be truly life-changing”.

The developer wrote that he anticipated the merger last year. This was after Disney+ Hotstar had lost the IPL live-streaming rights, which led to a downfall in its daily viewers. He bought the domain which was available at the time, hoping the two companies would merge and that JioHotstar would be an appropriate name if it came to fruition. That’s how he bought the domain.

This message spread across the internet like wildfire, with everyone admiring his smarts and honesty. People were hoping for a positive outcome, but I guess the folks at Jio were not impressed. The website now shows an update where the developer shares that Reliance’s AVP, Commercials – Ambujesh Yadav approached him.

The developer requested £93,345 which is the tuition fee for the EMBA program. To which he was denied the request. The company is also in the process of taking legal action against the person for his stunt. I guess dreams don’t come true in real life.

The poor developer is now looking for someone who can offer him legal advice on the matter. It is also possible that the site could go down by the time you read this article. Honestly, this is a sad and bitter ending. But I do hope that there is some sort of silver lining for the developer in all of this. But he at least learned the lesson that giant corporations are not as generous as pretend themselves to be.