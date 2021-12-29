Jio Discontinues its Cheapest Re 1 Data Plan in India

Earlier this month, Jio surprisingly introduced the cheapest data plan, offering 100MB of high-speed 4G data to users at just Re 1. The new Re 1 recharge plan, which came a few weeks after Jio hiked its prepaid plans in India was also revised to offer lesser data. To add to users’ dismay, Jio has now discontinued the plan.

Jio’s Cheapest Plan Discontinued

The Re 1 prepaid plan no longer exists on the Jio website or the MyJio app. This comes after Jio recently reduced the plan’s data allowance from 100MB to 10MB. Its validity was also decreased from 30 days to 1 day. Nonetheless, this plan became the cheapest of them all.

There’s no word on why Jio decided to discontinue the plan soon after it launched and revised it.

Users who have availed of the Re 1 recharge plan before its discontinuation will still be able to enjoy their data benefits for the recharge period. However, they (or people trying to opt for it for the first time) will not be able to get the now-dead Re 1 recharge plan.

For those who don’t know, Jio has been updating its prepaid recharge plans after a recent price hike. Earlier, the company updated its JioPhone All-in-One recharge plans, adding a new Rs 152 plan for JioPhone users.

But, there’s some good news too! To celebrate the new year, Jio has announced to offer 29 days of extra validity period for its Rs 2,545 plan in India, increasing its validity to a year. The offer, however, is valid until January 2, 2022. So, if you are interested, you can head to Jio’s website or the MyJio app to avail of it.