Jio’s 2023 Independence Day Rs 2,999 Prepaid Plan Introduced

Jio is often seen introducing occasion-specific plans for users and to celebrate this year’s Independence Day, we have the new Rs 2,999 prepaid plan with us. To recall, the telecom operator introduced a similar plan last year too. Have a look at what the 2023 iteration offers.

2023 Jio Independence Day Plan: Details

The 2023 Rs 2,999 prepaid plan includes 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, totaling up to 912.5GB throughout the validity period. If the data limit ends, you will get data speeds of 64kbps. This also includes access to unlimited 5G.

There’s also access to unlimited calls and 100 SMS a day. Jio’s Rs 2,999 plan, which is also an expensive one, comes with a validity of 365 days. It also includes access to the Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud.

Besides this, the plan also includes several benefits. You can get Rs 100 off on a purchase of Rs 249 via Swiggy, a 10% off on select appliances and audio accessories via Reliance Digital, a discount of Rs 200 on a purchase of Rs 999 via Ajio, and a 20% off on NetMeds (purchase value if Rs 999+). You can also get up to Rs 1,500 off on flights and 15% off on domestic hotels if booked via Yatra.

To recall, last year’s Rs 2,999 Independence Day offer included 75GB of additional data, Ixigo coupons worth Rs 750, Netmeds coupons of up to Rs 750, Ajio coupons worth Rs 750, and a year’s free Disney+ Hotstar subscription as the highlight.

The new 2023 Rs 2,999 plan is now live via Jio’s website and the MyJio app. If this interests you, you can visit either of the platforms to avail yourself of the plan’s benefits. Do let us know if you end up getting it in the comments below.