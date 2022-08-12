Jio Introduces New Independence Day Offers; Check Them Out!

Jio, on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day, has introduced the “Jio Independence Day” offers, including a new prepaid plan, benefits worth Rs 3,000 on the Rs 2,999 plan, and some benefits for new JioFiber customers. Have a look at the details.

Jio Independence Day Offers: Details

Jio’s Rs 2,999 annual prepaid plan now includes additional 75GB of data, which will come into action once the daily limit is utilized. It also includes Ixigo coupons worth Rs 750 on the payment worth Rs 4,500 or above, Netmeds coupons of up to Rs 750, and Ajio coupons worth Rs 750 on a purchase of Rs 2,990 and above.

Besides these, the Rs 2,999 offers 2.5GB of data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS a day, and access to a year’s Disney+ Hotstar and the Jio apps.

There’s also the new Rs 750 Jio prepaid plan, which includes two sub-plans. Plan 1 worth Rs 749 includes 2GB of data per day, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day, and access to Jio apps. Plan 2 worth Re 1 includes an additional 100MB of data. Both of them come with a validity of 90 days.

The third “Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar JioFiber” offer will provide new JioFiber users with additional 15 days of benefits on the purchase of the JioFiber Postpaid Entertainment Bonanza plans (6 or 12-month plans). This list includes the Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 799, and Rs 899 plans. The offer is valid between August 12 and August 16 and the activation needs to be completed by August 19.

The Rs 499 and the Rs 599 plans offer 30Mbps upload/download speeds, unlimited data, free voice calls, up to 550+ channels, and up to 14 OTT apps. The Rs 799 and Rs 899 plans include 100Mbps upload/download speeds, unlimited data, free calls, up to 550+ channels, and up to 14 OTT apps.

So, which of the new Jio offers will you opt for? Let us know in the comments below.