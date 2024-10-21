James Gunn Confirms He Won’t Repeat This Snyderverse Mistake with DCU

A new year is upon us and as it is closing in, a new dawn of DC, with the release of Superman will be set into motion. The new head of DCU, James Gunn, opened up regarding his plans for the future of DC Studios and his game plan for moving forward while attending a Creature Commandos panel at the New York Comic Con. He talked about several things but one thing that stood out the most is how he confirmed that the new DC Studios will not be repeating the mistake Zack Snyder made with his DCEU movies.

All Projects in the DCU Will Have a Different Aesthetic

Image Courtesy: X/JamesGunn

While addressing his plans for the upcoming DCU, James Gunn stated that every project will have its unique aesthetic. He will make sure that the DCU will not be recognized by a singular aesthetic, giving the universe a larger and more versatile backdrop. In his statement, James Gunn said-

“Every single project that comes out of DC studios is going to be its own thing. It’s a connected universe, but we’re not imposing any overall aesthetic.”

If we take a look at Zack Snyder’s DCU movies all of them be it Man of Steel, Batman Vs. Superman, Wonder Woman, and Justice League, all of these movies shared the same aesthetic. All of these Zack Snyder movies revolved around a rather dark and gritty theme which eventually became something people complained about. This theme became a cliche for DCEU movies and also a point of criticism from critics and fans alike.

With this statement given by James Gunn, it seems as if he has taken notes from the mistake made by Zack Snyder and is making an attempt to rid DC of this cliche that has been created around the movies that come out of the studio.

So, with that being said, it looks like this new DCU is going to redefine the image DC movies have had for a very long time and all that’s left for us is to wait patiently for the release of Superman to see it in all its glory. Till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!