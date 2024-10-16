Superman Movie to Feature Krypto the Superdog, Confirms James Gunn

With 2025 closing in on us, people are looking forward to a lot of things with the dawn of a new year but something almost all of us are waiting for is the brand-new, rebooted Superman and the beginning of a new DCU. Several characters are set to appear in the upcoming DCU movie but James Gunn has finally confirmed that Krypto the Superdog is going to be a part of the Superman movie and in this article, find out all about it!

In an X post made by James Gunn, he confirmed “Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer” with a tweet that conveyed a heartfelt message to his adopted dog Ozu. Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He… pic.twitter.com/zw8rVqv0n0— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 15, 2024

In the post, he tells us how while writing the script of Superman, Ozu’s presence gave him the idea of adding Krypto to the script of Superman. In the X post, James Gunn says-

“Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, “Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?” – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life.”

Krypto Was the House Dog of Superman’s Family Who Came to Earth

Image Courtesy: DC Fandom Database

For those of you who are not familiar with Krypto, he was the family dog of the House of El on Krypton. He was used as a test subject for the ship that was supposed to take Kal-El or Superman to Earth when Krypton finally meets its end. However, his ship went off-course and he was lost in space. Finally whe Kal-El was sent to Earth, Krypto’s ship caught the signal of the infant’s ship and started following the same trajectory.

However, Jal-El reached Earth years before Krypto did and when they finally met, Superman was already a teenager. Even after he did not remember much, they both instantly bonded, became best friends, and stayed that way even when Clark Kent became Superman.

Even though James Gunn did not share much details about the kind of role and presence Krypto will have in Superman, it is still goood to know that after being present in the the comic books, animated shows, and movies, Krypto is finally coming to live action. So let’s wait and see how it goes and till then, stay tuned!