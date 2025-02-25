7 New DCU Projects Will Be Released Every Year: James Gunn

James Gunn and Peter Safran have been working hard to make the new DCU the best version DC has ever brought forth. Based on the trailer for Superman, they seem closer than ever to achieving their aspired goals. They made a lot of cool announcements and let us in on the lineup for the new DCU projects back in 2023 at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank. However, in 2025, they have returned to the same place and have revealed some exciting updates about upcoming DCU projects after Superman.

What New DCU Projects Have Been Announced?

Image Credit: DC Studios (via YouTube/DC, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom)

While talking to the journalists present in the studio lot, James and Safran addressed multiple upcoming projects and their plans for the future of DCU. They addressed how they are currently occupied with the Superman movie and Peacemaker Season 2. Along with this, Director Craig Gillespie is already halfway done with the production of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is set to release in 2026 with Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

The biggest reveal of this event was the announcement of a Clayface movie and a Teen Titans movie. James Gunn also talked about how there is no way that Robert Pattinson would appear in the upcoming Batman movie Batman: Brave and the Bold and how James and Safran have been brainstorming about what to do with DCU’s Batman and which actor to approach for the role. We also got an update that shows that have been announced earlier, like Waller and Booster Gold are also in the early stages of pre-production.

Peter Safran also told us the action plan of the DCU we could see in the coming years. They plan to release two live-action films, one animated film, two live-action shows, and two animated shows yearly. So, if everything works out well, we could have our calendars filled with 7 DC projects every year. The dua also mentioned that even though they have to slow down their pace over time, they will not send a movie or show in production as long as they don’t have a watertight script.

This approach could be a major factor for DC Studios since we have seen Marvel Studios announce multiple projects without having a cast ready or even a rough draft of the script and later on, cancel the projects. It seems like James Gunn has made it his mission to not repeat the mistakes made by Marvel all along so, let’s wait and see what happens, and till then, stay tuned with us for more updates!