James Gunn’s Creature Commandos Gets an R-Rated Official Trailer

If you think Suicide Squad is the only band of misfits being forced to fight for good, you are wrong. Creature Commandos is another group from DC Comics comprised of unique, deadly, and hilarious monsters who play a significant role in saving the world. Now, James Gunn is all set to bring this mischievous group into the limelight by giving them their own TV show in the form of Creature Commandos.

James Gunn announced Creature Commandos in 2023 as part of his eight-year-long plan for the newly established DC Universe. In fact, it was the first project of the incredible roadmap. Well, while we wait for any major updates for the new Superman movie or other massive projects, DC Studios has released the very first trailer for the Creature Commandos animated series. The series is scheduled to premiere worldwide on December 5, 2024. The first season will consist of seven episodes (all of them written by James Gunn), which means the season will end with its final episode on January 16, 2025. My pride in this project couldn’t be greater. A pleasure from start to finish with everyone involved. From DC Studios, here’s the full trailer for the beautiful, horrible and tragic #CreatureCommandos. Only on @streamonMax on Dec 5. pic.twitter.com/ImM1cj0XNM— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 19, 2024

The trailer for Creature Commandos sets high hopes for the animated series. Of course, it features incredible animation and voice acting, but it’s the dark tone of the series that has everyone excited. It’s basically Suicide Squad, but instead of human criminals, this group features some monsters and a Robot.

So far, the trailer has confirmed that Nina Mazursky, G.I. Robot, Weasel, Eric Frankenstein, and Doctor Phosphorus will be a part of the Creature Commandos group. Of course, Amanda Waller will lead the group in fighting some world-level threats with the help of John Economos.

Surely, some fans might think that this is just another version of Suicide Squad, and in a sense, it is. However, it doesn’t really matter if the show is good. Judging from the trailer, we can say that the show isn’t going to shy away from violence. Also, the humor, especially coming from G.I. Robot, is well-received by the fandom. So, Creature Commandos might actually turn out to be a good starting point for the DCU.