Jabra Elite 5 with Hybrid ANC Launched in India

Jabra has introduced the new Elite 5 TWS earbuds in India. These come with attractions like hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), Qi wireless charging support, and much more. The earbuds compete with the likes of the AirPods 2, the Sennheiser CX Plus, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (to be launched in India tomorrow), and more. Here are the details.

Jabra Elite 5: Specs and Features

The Elite 5 truly wireless earbuds come with hybrid ANC, which tries to cancel out more background noise with the presence of feedback microphones (on the inside) and feedforward microphones (on the outside). This way the ANC will be ‘less sensitive to how you position the buds in the ear.‘

There’s also support for HearThrough technology, which allows people to listen to surrounding sounds without removing the earbuds. The Jabra Elite 5 comes with the Qualcomm QCC3050 Bluetooth chipset and a 6-mic setup. You get 6mm speakers and support for Qualcomm aptX Audio.

For faster pairing, the earbuds support technologies like Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift pair. The TWS also supports Google Assistant and Alexa, along with AAC and SBC codecs.

They can be connected to two devices simultaneously using Bluetooth Multipoint and supports Bluetooth version 5.2. The earbuds get an IP55 rating. You can get up to 28 hours of total playback time (up to 7 hours with ANC enabled). It can charge in 10 minutes to provide a playback time of about an hour. Plus, you can customize EQ settings via the Jabra Sound+ app and use the Spotify Tap playback.

Price and Availability

The new Jabra Elite 5 is priced at Rs 14,999 and will be up for grabs via Amazon India, starting February 10.

It comes in Titanium Black and Gold Beige colorways.