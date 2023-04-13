Jabra Elite 4 TWS with ANC Launched in India

Popular wearable brand Jabra has launched the new Elite 4 TWS in India. The truly wireless earbuds come with support for ANC, multipoint connectivity, and much more at under Rs 10,000. Here are the details to check out!

Jabra Elite 4: Specs and Features

The Jabra Elite 4 are compact, in-ear-styled earbuds and come with support for feedforward Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to get rid of the background noise when you don’t need them. The HearThrough tech will allow you to listen to the ambient noise in case you want that.

There’s a 4-mic setup and 6mm speakers for a clear and loud-calling experience. There’s support for Bluetooth Multipoint feature for you to connect two devices and easily switch between them. There’s Fast Pair and Swift Pair for you to easily pair them up with an Android phone or a Windows PC.

The Elite 4 can provide a total playback time of up to 28 hours (22 hours when ANC is enabled). Fast charging provides an hour of listening time in just 10 minutes. You can also try the Go Solo feature to use just one earbud either while taking calls or listening to music. The Sound+ app provides access to the Jabra music equalizer for audio customizations.

Ashish Srivastava, Country Marketing Manager – India & SAARC at Jabra said, “The latest Jabra Elite 4 keeps up with these needs, enabling users to truly focus, connect, and make calls without interruptions. We are thrilled to introduce yet another high-performance buds that today’s users have been looking for – an ideal companion to balance work and life.“

Furthermore, there’s support for Qualcomm aptX, Spotify Tap Playback feature, and an IP55 rating. It also allows access to either Siri or Google Assistant and comes with a two-year warranty.

Price and Availability

The Jabra Elite 4 retails at Rs 9,999 and competes with the likes of the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the Nothing Ear (2), and more. The TWS will be up for grabs through Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance, and Jabra-authorized resellers, starting April 14.

It comes in Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige colorways.