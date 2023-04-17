Jabra Launches New Audio Products for Hybrid Work Professionals

Jabra has unveiled its new line of headsets and speakers targeted at the modern hybrid work model. This includes the new Jabra Evolve 2 and the Speak 2 range, which has a number of products. Know more about these latest Jabra products below.

Jabra Evolve 2 Series: Specs and Features

The Evolve 2 headset series sees the addition of Evolve 2 Flex, Evolve 2 50, and Evolve 2 55. The Evolve2 65 Flex boasts a unique fold-and-go collapsible hinged headband design and supports Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). There’s support for an upgraded digital algorithm and beamforming Jabra ClearVoice mics.

Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex

The new Evolve 2 series brings advanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to its newly launched Evolve 2 50 (wireless version), and Evolve 2 55 (corded version). The Evolve 2 50 and Evolve 2 55 are both equipped with 28mm custom speakers, an advanced speech-separation chipset, and dual ANC microphones.

The Jabra Evolve 2 Flex, Evolve 2 50, and Evolve 2 55 headphones are certified for virtual meeting platforms like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. All products come with Jabra Air Comfort technology, personalization with Jabra Sound+, and more.

Jabra Speak 2 Series: Specs and Features

Jabra expands its Speak 2 speakers series with the addition of Speak 2 75, Speak 2 55, and Speak 2 40. The Jabra Speak 2 75 is a portable speakerphone with a custom-designed Microphone Quality Indicator. The Speak 2 75 has a 360-degree light ring that shows users how well their voice is being picked up by the microphones. The Jabra Speak 2 75 packs an advanced full-range 65mm speaker.

Jabra Speak2 75

Along with the Speak 2 75, Jabra has also released the Speak 2 40 (wired speakerphone) and Speak 2 55 (wireless speakerphone). With the Speak 2 lineup, Jabra aims to provide you with the latest and the greatest technology to enhance your workflow. The Jabra Speak 2 series speakerphones are certified for virtual meeting platforms like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Zoom. They come with up to 32 hours of battery life, an IP64 rating, and more.

Availability and Pricing

The all-new Evolve 2 headsets and the Speaker 2 speakerphones are now available via official Jabra retailers. Here’s a look at the prices.