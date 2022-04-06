Sennheiser CX and CX Plus TWS Earbuds Launched in India; Starts at Rs 10,990

Sennheiser has introduced the new CX and CX Plus truly wireless earbuds in India. While the CX supports passive noise cancellation, the CX Plus comes with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to rival earbuds like the OnePlus Buds Pro, the Oppo Enco X, and more available in the country.

Sennheiser CX, CX Plus: Specs and Features

The Sennheiser CX and CX Plus come with an in-ear sleek design and IPX4 splash resistance. Both pairs of earbuds sport the company’s proprietary True Response transducer, which is meant to deliver hi-fidelity audio with “deep basses, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble.“

There’s also support for the Sennheiser Smart Control App, which has a built-in EQ to personalize the audio experience by tweaking the bass, treble, and a lot more. The app also comes with features like Sound Check and Sound Zone. While the former feature allows users to follow three steps to get the right EQ setting for themselves, the latter allows for customized EQ settings, Noise Cancellation, and Transparent Hearing in set places.

The Smart Control app also comes with a Discover section to get Sennheiser-related news. The CX series also supports SBC, AAC, and aptX audio codecs for better sound quality. The CX and the CX Plus earbuds also support Bluetooth version 5.2. While the CX claims to provide 24 hours of music playback time, the CX Plus ensures to provide a playback time of 27 hours.

Additionally, both of them support customizable touch controls, the Transparent Hearing feature to focus on the external sounds when needed, and also has voice assistant support.

Price and Availability

The Sennheiser CX is priced at Rs 10,990 (introductory price of Rs 8,990), while the CX Plus retails at Rs 14,990 (introductory price of Rs 12,990) in India. Both these truly wireless earbuds are available to buy via the company’s website, Amazon India, and leading retail stores. They come in Black and White colorways.