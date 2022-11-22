Jabra Evolve 2 Buds for Professionals Launched in India

Jabra has introduced the new Evolve 2 Buds earbuds in India. The new TWS is meant for working professionals and comes with ANC, multipoint connection, up to 33 hours of battery life, and much more. Read along to know more.

Jabra Evolve 2 Buds: Specs and Features

The Jabra Evolve 2 Buds come with adjustable Active Noise Cancellation based on usage. You can use the MyFit feature in the Sound+ app for optimal ANC performance. There’s support for the Jabra MultiSensor Voice to block as much noise as possible for a clear calling experience. The feature uses four microphones, bone conduction sensors, and advanced algorithms for this.

The earbuds come in a portable and compact charging case and are touted to be Jabra’s smallest TWS. There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.2 and the Plug-and-play USB adapter for a stronger connection with a laptop. It has a range of up to 20 meters making conversations while moving around convenient.

The Evolve 2 Buds are also Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom certified for clear and interruption-free virtual calls. The TWS can provide a talk time of up to 5 hours and a total playback time of 33 hours (with the charging case). The charging case supports Qi wireless charging.

The Multipoint Connection feature ensures that the earbuds can pair up with 2 devices at the same time. There’s the HearThrough feature that allows the background sounds while the earbuds are on. One can also use one earbud.

Additionally, it comes with the SafeTone and the PeakStop features for hearing protection, an IP57 rating, a physical button for various controls, and support for AAC/SBC audio codecs.

Price and Availability

The Jabra Evolve 2 Buds come with a price tag of Rs 39,122 and will be up for grabs by the end of this month. The earbuds will be available via the company’s website and Jabra Authorized resellers.

It comes in a single Black color.