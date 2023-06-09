iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Indian Launch Date Out; Check out the Details!

iQOO is set to announce the much-awaited iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G smartphone in India. It will come in addition to the Neo 7 5G launched in February. The Pro variant is expected to arrive with flagship-grade specs like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 120Hz AMOLED display, and much more. Find more details below.

iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G Launch Confirmed

The announcement has been made by the company’s India CEO, Nipun Marya on Twitter. It is revealed that the iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G will be unveiled on July 4, 2023. This should be a virtual event, which will be live-streamed via YouTube. 4th July, 2023. #iQOONeo7Pro #PowerToWin #iQOO pic.twitter.com/HR0ms6RqlN— Nipun Marya (@nipunmarya) June 9, 2023

From the alleged specifications, it is clear that the will be the rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition, announced last year in China. To recap, the Neo 7 Pro 5G is slated to ship with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and could have up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP primary camera with OIS, along with a 16MP front camera.

The device is also expected to feature advanced thermal management with iQOO’s 4013mm² VC Cooling System. There will be a 5,000mAh battery complemented with 120W fast charging. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint scanner and FuntouchOS 13 based on Android 13, among other things.

The device will arrive in Pop Orange (teased recently) and Interstellar Black color options. There’s no word on the pricing but it could be a sub-Rs 35,000 phone. We will let you know once the iQOO Neo 7 Pro launches in India. So, stay tuned.