iPhone XR was the top-selling model globally in 2019, according to a recent report from Counterpoint Research. The sales of the iPhone XR still goes strong with a noticeable 3% market share at the end of Q3, 2019.

Notably, the handset has been the top-selling model globally in every quarter since it got launched back in September 2018. The handset singlehandedly contributed to over one-quarter of the total sales of Apple during Q3.

Before we proceed further, let me tell you that there are 2 iPhones, 3 Samsung devices, 3 Oppo devices, 1 Xiaomi device, and 1 Huawei device in the list. Samsung’s mid-range offerings, the Galaxy A10 and A50 come next with 2.6% and 1.9% market shares respectively, followed by the Oppo A9 with 1.6% market share.

However, iPhone XR is not the only iPhone in the list that has managed to gain global sales past quarter. The newly launched iPhone 11 that starts at $699 secures the fifth position on the list.

Oppo A5s, Samsung Galaxy A20, Oppo A5, Redmi 7A, Huawei P30 are other top-selling smartphones in the list. The report notes that the sales of Redmi 7A was mainly driven by India which according to Counterpoint, contributed to over half of the total sales of the model in Q3.

It is worth noting that the number of flagship devices in the top-selling phones fell to three when compared to 5 flagship devices in the top 10 list during Q3 of 2018. “The volume contribution in total sell-through for the top 10 models combined, increased by 9% YoY to capture 17% of the total sales compared to 15% in Q3 2018. However, the combined wholesale revenue of the top 10 models declined 30% YoY”, points out Counterpoint Research.

“Going forward, as 5G deployment gains further momentum, we will likely see 5G variants of devices in the top 10 models. However, the mid-tier models will likely continue to gain momentum.”, said Varun Mishra, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

So, did you purchase any of the smartphones on the list this year? Let us know in the comments.