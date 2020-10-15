After teasing iPhone 11 to go on sale for under Rs. 50,000 on Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has confirmed that the device will start at Rs. 47,999. This is a discount of Rs. 6,901 with respect to the revised Rs. 54,900 price tag.

Apart from the discounted price, Amazon is offering an additional 10 percent instant discount if you are using HDFC Bank’s credit card, debit card, or EMI. If you have an HDFC Bank card, you can get almost Rs.5,000 of extra discount, which further brings down the price of the handset.

Amazon is not the only e-commerce giant offering discounts during this festive season. Flipkart is offering attractive discounts on the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone XR, and iPhone SE (2020) during its Big Billion Days sale.

The base variant of the iPhone 11 Pro (now officially discontinued) will be on sale at Rs. 79,999, which is an amazing Rs. 26,601 discount on the original Rs. 1,06,990 price. Similarly, the iPhone XR will be available starting at Rs. 37,990 instead of Rs. 47,900 (Rs. 10,000 discount).

The iPhone SE (2020) will go as low as Rs. 25,999 as opposed to the new Rs. 39,900 starting price tag – a total of Rs. 13,901 discount. While Amazon offers a 10 percent discount on HDFC cards, Flipkart offers the same with SBI cards. Separately, Apple is offering free AirPods with iPhone 11 orders through its online store in India.

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale will be conducted from 16th October to 21st October. Moreover, Flipkart Plus members get early access from 12 PM on 15th October (today). Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale, on the other hand, starts on October 17 (October 16 for Prime customers) and will go on for a month.