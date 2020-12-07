It looks like iPhone users can’t seem to catch a break. We have already reported a slew of issues with the new iPhone 12. It includes connectivity drop, wireless charging, and display issues. And now, it has been widely reported that some older-gen iPhone and iPad users are facing severe battery drain issues. The culprit you ask? The recent iOS 14.2 update.

As per reports on Apple’s developer forum and social media, the iOS 14.2 update is causing a widespread battery drain issue. What all devices are facing the issue? The older-gen iPhones, including the iPhone XR, iPhone X, original iPhone SE, iPhone 7, and others. Even some iPad users have reported similar battery drain issues on the forum.

Battery Drain Issue in iOS 14.2

Now, you must be thinking, the iOS 14.2 update officially rolled out sometime back in November, then why is everyone facing the battery drain issues now? Well, the reason seems to be unclear but more users have been reporting the problem since the update rolled out. Here are a few tweets, dating back to mid-November, taking about the said issues:

@AppleSupport @Apple I’m having a major battery drain issue on my iPhone 11 after updating new iOS 14.2 please fix this issue — Shiva (@Shiva26299191) November 28, 2020

@Apple @AppleSupport IOS 14.1 excellent battery 🔋 life IOS 14.2 battery 🔋life significantly worse!! Let’s hope IOS 14.3 sorts this issue out and other bug fixes!! — Rubybabes (@Rubybabes007) December 6, 2020

@Apple @AppleSupport I am having battery issue in my iPhone 11 which is not even 4 months old. The battery sometimes drains like 10% in 5 min and sometimes increases without charging! I have been to the Apple care store but not satisfied!

Is it because of IOS 14.2 !

Plz clarify! — krish dhumavat (@dhumavat_krish) December 7, 2020

This is not the first time we are hearing about a battery drain issue in iOS 14. When the update first rolled out back in September earlier this year, iPhones were faced with the same problem. This time around though, some users are seeing significant battery life drops. A user reported that his iPhone only lasts 30 minutes on 50% charge after the recent iOS 14.2 update.

Fix iOS 14.2 Battery Drain Issue on iPhone/ iPad

Apple has earlier acknowledged the battery drain problem with iOS 14. It patched the same with the iOS 14.1 update but the issue seems to have cropped up again. If you are facing similar issues, we have compiled a handy guide on how to fix battery drain issues on your iPhone or iPad. Don’t forget to check it out.