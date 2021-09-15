Apple Discontinues iPhone 12 Pro Lineup, iPhone XR Following iPhone 13 Launch

Apple launched a slew of products, including the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and upgraded iPads at its California Streaming event yesterday. So, as is customary, Apple discontinued some iPhone models with the launch of new ones. The iPhone 12 Pro lineup and the iPhone XR have been removed from Apple’s portfolio to make room for the latest iPhone models.

Initially spotted by Macrumors, the Cupertino giant has removed the iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone XR from its official website following yesterday’s launch event. Moreover, the company is offering the standard iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE models at reduced prices.

Now, for those unaware, Apple usually takes down previous iPhone models after launching its newer iPhones. It is because the company is offering the iPhone 13 Pro models at the same prices as the iPhone 12 Pro line. So, anyone looking to buy an iPhone 12 Pro or Pro Max, or the iPhone XR will now have to rely on carriers or third-party retailers.

Coming to the iPhone XR, the device launched alongside the iPhone XS series has been on sale for quite a long time now. It has been one of the best-selling devices in its price segment. However, with the release of this year’s models and the reduced prices of the previous iPhones, like the iPhone 12 now starting at $599, Apple has decided to drop the iPhone XR from its portfolio.

So now, the lowest-priced iPhone that you can get is the iPhone SE (2020), which starts at $399. The iPhone 11 and 12 models also got a price cut and are now being sold at $499 and $599 respectively. The iPhone 13 series fills in the shoes of the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

The iPhone 13 mini starts at $699 for the base model and the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 13 starts at $799. The iPhone 13 Pro, if you are wondering, starts at $999 for the base variant and goes up to $1599 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB models. You can check out our latest story to know the prices of the latest iPhone 13 series in India right here.