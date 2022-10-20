iPhone SE 4 Leaked Renders Hint at an iPhone XR-like Design

Now that Apple has launched the high-end iPhone 14 series, it appears to be the time for the new inexpensive iPhone, which from what we hear, is called the iPhone SE 4. The next-gen iPhone SE has been in the news lately and its renders have now appeared, seemingly confirming the iPhone XR-like design. Have a look.

This Could Be the iPhone SE 4!

Renowned leaker Jon Prosser recently revealed the iPhone SE 4, which unsurprisingly, resembles the 2018 iPhone XR. This is something we have been hearing for months now and Prosser has simply corroborated this. To recall, a recent rumor suggested that the new iPhone SE will come with a big display and a notch.

While this does appear refreshing for the SE lineup, given that it is getting a facelift, not all would agree to this for this is a rather old design we all have moved on from. But then, with the Dynamic Island in the picture now, Apple’s plans to keep the notch for its inexpensive iPhone SE series appears like an option it would consider.

Prosser has also revealed that the iPhone SE 4 will come in Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) RED colorways. You can check out the video below to have a better idea.

As for the specs, we expect the phone to be similar to the iPhone XR but with a few upgrades. Prosser hints at the inclusion of the A16 Bionic chipset. A 6.1-inch display and 5G support are also in tow. We can also expect the presence of a single 12MP rear camera. A long-lasting battery could also be a part of the package given that it was the iPhone XR’s USP.

While we don’t know when the iPhone SE 4 will make its entry, it is expected to happen in early 2023. Earlier, we got to know that this may happen in 2024. We still await more concrete details on this, so, it’s best to wait. Meanwhile, do share your thoughts on the next iPhone SE adopting the XR design in the comments below.

Featured Image: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech