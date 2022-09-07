Apple iPhone 14 Series India Prices Announced; Starts at Rs 79,900

At its ‘Far Out’ hardware launch event, Apple unveiled its latest generation of iPhones today. The company announced the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. While the former two bring minor upgrades over the previous-gen iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro Max feature a new pill-shaped notch, a 48MP triple camera setup, and other cool upgrades. Now, Apple only announced the US pricing of the four new iPhone models, which starts at $799, at the launch event. But, you all must be wondering — what’s the price of the new iPhone 14 or 14 Pro models in India? Well, we’re going to answer that question in this article. So check out how much the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models will cost in India.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Launched in India

Apple has not increased the prices of the non-Pro models, and the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 in India, which is the same starting price as iPhone 13 from last year. The iPhone 14 Plus, which replaces the mini, is priced Rs 10,000 higher and starts at Rs 89,900 in India.

iPhone 14 India Prices

128GB – Rs 79,900

256GB – Rs 89,900

512GB – Rs 109,900

iPhone 14 Plus India Prices

128GB – Rs 89,900

256GB – Rs 99,900

512GB – Rs 119,900

Apple has confirmed that iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be up for pre-order starting from September 9 at 5:30 PM IST. There’s a slight difference in the shipping dates, though. The iPhone 14 will start shipping first, starting from September 16, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus will be available from October 7 in India.

iPhone 14 Pro India Prices

128GB – Rs 1,29,900

256GB – Rs 1,39,900

512GB – Rs 1,59,900

1 TB – Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max India Prices

128GB – Rs 1,39,900

256GB – Rs 1,49,900

512GB – Rs 1,69,900

1 TB – Rs 1,89,900

Finally, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max with an upgraded design and bigger, 48MP camera setup will be available to pre-order starting from September 9 as well. Both of these models will be available for sale on September 16 in India. Which of the four models will you buy this year? Will it be the iPhone 14 Pro with the pill-shaped notch or an older iPhone during Flipkart or Amazon sales? Let us know in the comments below.