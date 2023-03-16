iPhone 15 Pro to Bring a Change We All Are Dreading

The upcoming iPhone 15 series is generating headlines every now and then. A number of its expected features have leaked in the past and today, there’s some news about its price. We have heard about it before and it now appears this might actually happen. We are talking about the possible price hike for the iPhone 15 Pro models, which will happen for the first time since 2017.

iPhone 15 Pro Price Increase Seems Inevitable

Analyst Jeff Pu has talked about (via MacRumors) the possible price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max in his recent research note. It is said that the reason for a price hike would be due to the various features being added to the new iPhones.

These features could be a titanium build (much like the Apple Watch Ultra), solid-state volume and power buttons, a periscope lens, more RAM, and a faster USB 3.2 Type-C port. Plus, the phones would follow Apple’s latest strategy of including different chips for the non-Pro and Pro models and will most likely have an A17 Bionic chipset.

This would be the second time we are hearing about a possible price increase for the iPhone 15 Pro models. A previous report suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro could start at $1,099 (~ Rs 89,300) while the 15 Pro Max could have a starting price of $1,199 (~ Rs 97,400).

We are talking about a $100 increase in price, so this can be worrisome for many. And if this is to reflect in India, we can expect even more expensive iPhones this year. Although, it remains to be seen if this applies to the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus. Earlier, it was suggested that these might see a price cut as a part of a new strategy Apple might try this year. But, nothing is concrete as of now.

Image: 9To5Mac

The iPhone 15 series is expected to feature Dynamic Island and USB-C ports as their major highlights. Some subtle design changes (rounded edges, thinner bezels, and more) and several camera, battery, and performance upgrades are in the pipeline and we are expecting to see the iPhone 15 models become official in September.

Until then, keep visiting us for updates on the iPhone 15 lineup, and don’t forget to share your thoughts on the price hike in the comments below.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Pro