iPhone 14 Series Price, a Long Pilled-Shaped Cutout, and More Leaked

The iPhone 14 series launch is just around the corner and before this finally happens, it’s making headlines every other day. Today is about the possible price of the iPhone 14 series and new details of the punch-hole, which will replace the infamous notch. Read on to know more.

iPhone 14 Series Price Leaked

The iPhone 14 series, consisting of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max was expected to cost more than the current iPhone 13 lineup due to the major changes it is said to bring along. However, recent information by TrendForce (via 9To5Mac) reveals that Apple may keep the prices aggressive instead due to the rising global inflation issues and declining mobile market.

Therefore, the iPhone 14 series might have a starting price lower than the iPhone 13 lineup with an aim to drive more sales. The iPhone 14 could start at $749 (~ Rs 59,600), and the iPhone 14 Max might retail at a starting price of $849 (~ Rs 67,500). For those who don’t know, the starting price of the iPhone 13 at the time of launch was $799 (~ Rs 63,600).

Although, the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro models is more than the iPhone 13 Pro models, which started at $999 (~ Rs 79,500). The iPhone 14 Pro could have a starting price of $1,049 (~ Rs 83,500), while the iPhone 14 Pro Max may start at $1,149 (~ Rs 91,400).

The pricing appears fair given that the iPhone 14 models may not bring in a lot of changes, while the 14 Pro devices most likely will. It remains to be seen how much the iPhone 14 series is priced.

iPhone 14 Pro’s Wide Pill-Shaped Cutout Leaked

Another piece of information we have is related to the iPhone 14 Pro’s display. For those who don’t know, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max are highly expected to ditch the notch and come with a “hole+pill” display. This may change, however, as new information hints at an elongated pill-shaped cutout.

Mark Gurman, in a recent tweet, reveals that Apple will use some software gimmicks to join the hole and the pill cutouts, to make one big pill-shaped cutout. The information was initially brought to notice by MacRumors.The extra space between the two cutouts is said to feature the orange and green indicators to show that the mic and the camera are being used. This currently resides in the right corner of the notch. This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use. https://t.co/SrAtYQsENx— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 31, 2022

It is also said that users will be able to tap the indicators to see more information about which apps are using the phone’s mic and the camera. Although, I am not sure about how this elongated pill-shaped cutout will be treated when it appears similar to the notch, which wasn’t liked by many!

Apple is also expected to revamp the Camera app, along with introducing battery, RAM, and more upgrades. The iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to come with 48MP cameras, an ultra-wide lens with a large sensor, an A16 chipset, and more changes. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models could be similar to the iPhone 13 with a few changes. The iPhone 14 series is also expected to support satellite communications. Plus, we even saw the possible iPhone 14 colors, which could bring back the purple color too.

The iPhone 14 series will be introduced on September 7 at Apple’s “Far Out” event and it would be best to wait until then to see whether or not these rumors turn true. We will be posting all the details. So, stay tuned!

Featured Image: MacRumors