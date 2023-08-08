iPhone 15 Pro Could Bring the Highest Storage Ever on an iPhone

As the iPhone 15 launch nears, it has become customary for us to get its rumors every other day. We recently heard about its possible sale date and now rumor has it that the iPhone 15 Pro model will bring the highest storage ever on an iPhone. Plus, its live images have also appeared, which give a look at the highly-rumored USB-C port. Have a look at the details below.

New iPhone 15 Pro Leaks Appear

A Naver blog user has suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro will come with a 2TB of storage, which will be the highest on an iPhone. To recall, the iPhone 14 Pro and the 14 Pro Max came with a 1TB of storage option. If this happens, Apple will most likely let go of 128GB as its base storage option for the 15 Pro models and will start with 256GB.

So, you can expect four options for the iPhone 15 Pro variants: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB. There’s no word on whether or not the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus will see some storage upgrades but we could expect them to have 1TB as an option too, which could make sense considering a 48MP main camera is in tow for even the standard models. The non-Pro iPhone 14 models have been restricted to 512GB. Although, there are high chances that the standard iPhone 15 may stick to 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations.

An increase in RAM has also been tipped in the past and the iPhone 15 Pro could come with up to 8GB of RAM. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro has 6GB of RAM. It remains to be seen what really happens.

We have also got a glimpse of the iPhone 15 Pro in recently leaked live images. These confirm the presence of a USB Type-C port, which has been rumored to debut on this year’s iPhones for a while now. There’s also a look at the SIM tray and new volume buttons, along with the alleged Action button, which is said to replace the iconic alert slider. The Action button could be remappable and could enable various functionalities like summoning Siri, turning the Flashlight on or off, and much more.

This is said to be the real iPhone 15 Pro (unconfirmed) pic.twitter.com/Cs6go7Fcl4— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) August 6, 2023

Other than this, the rear camera hump looks similar to the current Pro models but it is suggested that it might go slightly bigger in size and jut out a little. It is also speculated to have a titanium build. The front will retain the Dynamic Island and have thinner bezels. By the way, Dynamic Island could also make it to the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

As for the specs, the iPhone 15 series is said to bring along several camera and performance upgrades. There could also be a supposed price hike, specifically for the iPhone 15 Pro models by up to $200. The iPhone 15 series is slated to launch on September 12 or 13 and could be up for grabs, starting September 22.

We still don’t have official details regarding this but since the launch is around the corner, we can expect some announcement by Apple soon. We won’t forget to let you know, hence, keep visiting us. Also, what do you think about the massive 2TB storage on the iPhone 15 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.