iPhone 15 Sale Date Leaked; Here’s When You Could Buy It!

Last week, we got to know about the possible launch date of the iPhone 15 series, which will most likely happen as per the tech major’s annual ritual. And to further fuel our excitement, we have got information on when the iPhone 15 will be up for grabs. Excited much? Have a look at the details below.

This Is When the iPhone 15 Could Be Available!

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, in his latest Power On newsletter, has corroborated previous information, which suggests that the iPhone 15 lineup will be launched on September 13. Although, there’s a possibility of the September 12 launch date too.

And if this will happen, the iPhone 15 sale is expected to commence on September 22. This is something we have heard in the past. A previous report even talked about shipments being pushed to October but it remains to be seen what really happens. The main aspect of this will be how the new iPhones will perform during the holiday season, which runs from October to November.

We are yet to see when the iPhone 15 series will be up for grabs in India and if the September launch is in tow, availability could start in September itself. We shall get a proper word on this soon, so, stay tuned.

iPhone 15 Pro Render

As for the iPhone 15 expectations, a lot of new changes are in the pipeline. For starters, all the iPhone 15 models will have a USB Type-C port, which is a first for an iPhone. These will also ship with Dynamic Island and a 48MP main camera. The iPhone 15 Pro and the 15 Pro Max will specifically see changes like a titanium build, thinner bezels, a new Action button with various uses, and more. Alongside, major camera upgrades like the inclusion of a periscope lens could arrive too.

Other than this, you can expect battery and performance improvements for all iPhones — the iPhone 15, the iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Since we are nearing the launch of the 2023 iPhones, we can soon expect some details from Apple, and hence, stay tuned.

Featured Image: iPhone 14 Lineup