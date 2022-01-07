iPhone 14 Pro Might Come with Under-Display Face ID; iPhone SE 3 Leaked too

2022 is expected to see the launch of the high-end iPhone 14 series and even the inexpensive iPhone SE 3. Rumors regarding all the anticipated iPhones are aplenty and the new ones reveal more details about both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone SE 3.

New iPhone 14, iPhone SE 3 Details Surface

Renowned leakster DylanDKT has revealed new details on the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone SE 3. His information is in line with what we have been hearing about the iPhone 14. We will finally see the introduction of the punch-hole, thus, bidding farewell to the polarizing notch on the iPhone 14. But he has also added some new information. I am able to corroborate information regarding a hole punch camera for the pro models of the iPhone 14. Face ID hardware will be placed under the display. As a reassurance to any concerns, the functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.— Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are now expected to come with an under-the-display Face ID, and this change is said to not have any negative impact on the working of the Face ID sensors. There are chances that the non-Pro iPhone 14 models could either opt for Touch ID or include Face ID in a way that’s long been done on Android phones – using the selfie camera. It is also revealed that the Pro models might incorporate a pill-shaped punch hole, instead of a circular one.

As for other iPhone 14 details, the 2022 iPhones are likely to arrive with various camera improvements, include the A16 Bionic chipset, and support USB Type-C port (a first for Apple), among many other upgrades.

Coming to the iPhone SE 3, it is speculated to retain the iPhone SE 2 design, which is copied from the iPhone 8. Hence, expect thick bezels, a single rear camera, Touch ID, and only internal upgrades. These upgrades could include 5G support, the presence of either A14 or A15 Bionic chipset, bigger battery, improved cameras, and more. *Update to this tweet!* The iPhone SE with a similar design to the XR/11 with a slightly smaller screen size, has been pushed back to an expected release of 2024. For 2022, Apple will instead release an iPhone SE with 5G, a spec bump, and the same design as the 2020 model.— Dylan (@dylandkt) January 6, 2022

It is further revealed that major design changes for the iPhone SE could be kept for the 2024 model when we can expect an iPhone 11 or iPhone XR-like design. There could be another iPhone SE model with a smaller display, which is also expected to launch in 2024. Turns out, Apple has changed its design upgrade cycle and aims to use the same, old design for a few consecutive years!

While the iPhone SE 3 could launch in early 2022, the iPhone 14 series will hit the stage in the later part of 2022. Just to remind you, these are mere rumors and we don’t have any concrete details from Apple. We will keep you posted once we get more details on these phones. So, stay tuned!

Featured Image Courtesy: Jon Prosser