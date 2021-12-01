Apple iPhone SE 3 Likely to Launch in Early 2022 As Expected

Apart from the recently launched iPhone 13 series, Apple is also expected to introduce the next-gen iPhone SE soon. Previous reports hinted at an early 2022 launch and the recent information corroborates just that.

iPhone SE 3 Launch Timeline Tipped Again

A report by TrendForce suggests that the successor to the iPhone SE 2 will launch in the first quarter of 2022. That means we can expect a launch in either March or April. To recall, this is in line with the launch time of the iPhone SE 2, which was launched back in 2020.

A 9to5Mac report reads, “Apple is staying with the plan to release its third-generation iPhone SE in 1Q22 and four models under a new series in 2H22. The third-generation iPhone SE is expected to be a major instrument in helping Apple establish a presence in the market segment for mid-range 5G smartphones. Its production volume for 2022 is forecasted to reach 25-30 million units.“

While we don’t have a lot of details on the upcoming SE variant, there are a few leaks and rumors available. It is speculated that iPhone SE 3 will come with support for 5G. If this happens, it will become the first inexpensive iPhone to support 5G connectivity. It is also expected to be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which is also seen on the iPhone 13 lineup.

As for the design, there are chances that it might look similar to the iPhone XR and feature a single rear camera and a notched display — minus the Face ID system, though. However, renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also suggested that the 2022 iPhone SE might look similar to its predecessor and come with a single rear camera, bezels, Touch ID support, and more.

In addition to this, Apple is expected to do pretty well during the holiday season. Plus, the upcoming iPhone SE 3 could help the company gain more market share. Since these details aren’t concrete, we suggest you take it with a grain of salt and wait for Apple to share official information in the coming months. Hence, stay tuned to this space for further information.