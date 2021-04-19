Ever since Apple introduced the infamous notch with the launch of the iPhone X, it has remained the same on the following iPhone models. As per recent leaks, Apple might finally minimize the notch size with its upcoming iPhone 13 series. And now, we have images that could substantiate the claim.

Last week, reliable tipster DuanRui (Twitter/ @duanrui1205) shared some images of what looks to be a glass film or screen protector for the upcoming iPhone 13 model. The leaker recently shared a few more images of the “film samples”, alongside the iPhone 12 to help you compare the existing notch to the potential notch of the iPhone 13. You can check out the tweet attached right below.

Smaller Notch on iPhone 13? Yes Please…

As you can see, the notch on the iPhone 13 “film sample” looks significantly smaller than the current notch on the iPhone 12 series. The reduction in the notch size will be a result of Apple repositioning the earpiece to the top of the display instead of integrating it with the TruDepth camera system.

This follows various reports claiming that the Cupertino giant is planning to reposition the earpiece, which doubles as a part of the stereo speaker system, on the iPhone 13 to the top of the chassis. Even renowned Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo stated that the 2021 iPhones will feature a smaller notch, although he did not mention the earpiece repositioning.

Apart from a smaller notch, the upcoming iPhone 13 series will finally bring support for a 120Hz display, much like the iPad Pro’s ProMotion displays. Furthermore, it could feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera and even an in-display fingerprint sensor, as per earlier claims.

Meanwhile, in iPhone 14 news, Kuo recently stated that Apple is aiming to eliminate the “Mini” size-option with the launch of the 2022 iPhones. In addition, they could also feature a new 48MP camera that could supposedly take iPhone photography to “a new level” next year.

Featured Image Courtesy: DuanRui (Twitter)