Right after Apple launched the iPhone 12 series in the market, rumors about the next iPhone started popping up online. Following the rumor of the iPhone 13 featuring an upgraded ultra-wide camera, we learned that the device could also pack an in-display fingerprint sensor for TouchID. Now, a new video about the iPhone 13 rumors claims that the device would come with a “refined matte back” and always-on display.

A recent video by popular Apple-focused YouTuber, EverythingApplePro reveals some new tidbits about the upcoming iPhone models. Specifically speaking about the iPhone 13 Pro models, Filip, the host of the channel, sighted details from reliable tipster Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach). He said that the iPhone 13 Pro could come with a new matte back panel that will be “refined” and texturized to make it “more grippy” to hold in hands.

Filip also said that the Cupertino giant is finally aiming to add a 120Hz ProMotion display to the iPhone 13, much like its iPad Pro line of devices. Moreover, as detailed by Weinbach, Apple will be using its LTPO (Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide) technology, which they introduced with the Apple Watch Series 5, to add an always-on display (AOD) to the upcoming iPhone models.

“Always-On Display will have minimal customizability. Current design basically looks like a toned-down lockscreen. Clock and battery charge is always visible. Notifications seem to be displayed using a bar and icons. Upon receiving, the notification will pop up normally except that the screen will not entirely light up. Instead, it will display just like you’re used to right now, except dimmed down and only temporally,” explains Weinbach.

Apart from the above details, the video also listed the earlier rumors of the iPhone 13 having an upgraded ultra-wide camera. Another camera-focused feature Filip talked about is the support for Portrait video. As per Filip, this is something Apple has been working on for “quite some time” now.

You can check out the entire video right below: