Best iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Deals During Amazon and Flipkart Sale 2022

With the festive season right around the corner, both Amazon and Flipkart are kicked off one of their biggest sale events of the year. The Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days are now underway, and as teased, they bring some insane discounts on your favorite premium, luxury smartphone – the iPhone. We will give you a close look at the discounts and offers on the iPhone13, iPhone 12, and iPhone 11 series during these sale events in this article.

iPhone Deals for Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days

Note: The prices of these deals may vary across Amazon and Flipkart, depending on availability. So, do check the deals and discounts before rushing in to purchase your new iPhone.

iPhone 13

Last year’s flagship iPhone, the iPhone 13, has been discounted by up to Rs 20,000 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. In India, the iPhone 13 usually sells for Rs 69,900, but you can buy it for just Rs 49,900 in the Flipkart sale right now. Further, you can get up to Rs 2,000 discount using Axis/ICICI credit cards. It’s out of stock on Amazon at the time of writing this article.

Apart from the iPhone 13, you can check out the discounts being offered on the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. Amazon is offering up to Rs 1,500 discount over the deal price with the use of SBI credit card and EMI options. Flipkart, on the other hand, is offering an additional Rs 8,000 discount on the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max with Axis/ ICICI credit and debit cards. Phone Model Regular Price Sale Price Buying Link iPhone 13 Rs 69,900 Rs 47,900* Buy from Flipkart iPhone 13 Pro Rs 1,09,900 Rs 99,900

Rs 89,900* Buy from Amazon

Buy from Flipkart iPhone 13 Pro Max Rs 1,29,900 Rs 1,09,900

Rs 99,900* Buy from Amazon

Buy from Flipkart *including bank discount

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is equally good as the iPhone 13 and was the first one to adopt the same Super Retina XDR display as the Pro models. It also includes the A14 Bionic chip, dual cameras, 64GB storage, and can be updated to iOS 16 out of the box.

If you are low on budget, picking up the iPhone 12 series during the sale might be a wiser choice. In India, the iPhone 12 usually sells for Rs 52,999, but you can buy it for Rs 41,499 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. You can get up to Rs 1,250 discount using SBI credit cards on Amazon.

The iPhone 12 mini, on the other hand, is available only for Rs 36,990 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. You can further bring down the price to Rs 33,990 (Rs 3,000 additional off) using Axis and ICICI credit/debit cards. Check out the deal prices using the links below:

iPhone 11

Launched back in 2019, the iPhone 11 may be three years old compared to the latest iPhone 14 series, but it will still deliver the same iOS experience to you. And now, you can enjoy this combination of hardware and software goodness at an attractive price.

Packing the Apple A13 Bionic chip, a Liquid Retina HD display, dual cameras, and more, this device usually sells for ~Rs 41,900 in India. However, you can get the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs 27,900 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Over the Rs 29,900 deal price, you can get up to Rs 2,000 discount with Axis and ICICI credit cards.

Buy iPhone 11 from Flipkart Regular Price: Rs 49,990 Sale Price: Rs 27,990*



So yeah, these are all the deals currently being offered on the older-gen iPhone models on Flipkart and Amazon. If you’ve been holding out for such a sale event to buy an iPhone for yourself, then go ahead and splurge for that premium goodness. And do let us know which model you bought and at what price in the comments below. Also, if you come across any amazing deals, do share them all with our readers in the comments section.