iPhone 13 Price to Be Under Rs 50,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale is all set to start on September 23 and will go on until September 30 to provide people with exciting discounts on smartphones, electronics, and more categories. Ahead of this, the e-commerce platform has now teased the sale price of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro, and more. Have a look at what to expect.

iPhone 13 Flipkart Price Teased

As per a recent teaser banner on Flipkart’s mobile app, the iPhone 13 will be available at a starting price of Rs 49,990, which is a pretty cool deal. The iPhone 13 Pro Max could retail at a starting price of Rs 89,990, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max may start at Rs 99,990.

There will be deals on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 mini too. While Flipkart hasn’t entirely revealed the sale prices of these models, it has hinted that the iPhone 11 could fall under Rs 29,990 while the iPhone 12 mini could be priced at Rs 39,990.

As of now, the iPhone 13 is listed at a price of Rs 69,900, the iPhone 12 mini at Rs 59,999, and the iPhone 11 at Rs 49,900.

The aforementioned sale prices shall be confirmed once the sale goes live on September 23. Flipkart is offering discounts on other smartphones too. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will start at Rs 13,999, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro at Rs 33,999, the Motorola Edge 30 at Rs 22,749, and there are more deals to explore.

We will keep an eye on the top deals on iPhones and more phones during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. So, don’t forget to tune in for more updates. Will you buy the iPhone 13 at under Rs 50,000 or less after applying the bank offers? Let us know in the comments below.