Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone 13 lineup on September 14. That’s according to an e-commerce listing spotted by ITHome and corroborated later by the reputable tipster Jon Prosser. Prosser’s report also reveals the alleged pre-order and general availability of iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 May Launch on September 14

The e-commerce listing in question was first posted to Chinese microblogging platform Weibo by user @PandaIsBald. Going by the listing, the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini will apparently be up for pre-orders on September 17. Moreover, the listing also reveals that the pre-order date for Apple’s upcoming AirPods 3 would be September 30.

Tipster Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech has corroborated the leak and says that the pre-order and launch dates of the iPhone 13 lineup could be September 17 and September 24 respectively. Moreover, the report further mentions that the iPhone 13 launch event could happen on September 14, with the general availability of the iPhone 13 likely set for September 24.

While it is good to see a corroboration on the initial report, it’s good to take this piece of information with a grain of salt. Apple will apparently send out press invites on September 7, which is a week before the event. Hence, we won’t have to wait too long to find out if September 14 is indeed the day we get to see new iPhones.

This year’s iPhones are expected to come with improvements to cameras such as support for ProRes and portrait videos. It may also feature an improved Face ID system that will work better with masks and foggy glasses. It’s also up in the air that the iPhone 13 may support 25W fast charging.