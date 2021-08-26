One of the biggest inconveniences for anyone using an iPhone with Face ID would be unlocking it while wearing a mask. While you can use workarounds like registering the Face ID with different portions of the mask or using your Apple Watch to unlock iPhone, Apple is reportedly working on new Face ID hardware for iPhone 13 that would work well with masks and foggy glasses.

Face ID That Works with Masks And Foggy Glasses

According to tipster Jon Prosser’s report, Apple has developed a prototype case to test new Face ID that we could potentially see on iPhone 13. Going by the renders created based on prototype images, it looks like the front camera will now be placed at the left side of the notch, as opposed to the current placement at the right.

Apple has reportedly asked employees to test the new hardware while wearing masks and glasses. The test in question is said to be comprehensive to include all types of masks and glasses. Based on the tests so far, it appears like the prototype is delivering promising results.

If we end up seeing this tech on iPhone 13, which will supposedly launch on September 14, you can set up Face ID and unlock your iPhone without having to remove your mask. The system should also work with glasses that tend to easily fog up while wearing masks. While it sounds too good to be true, it will be interesting to see if Apple manages to achieve this to offer added convenience to iPhone users.

Featured Image Courtesy: FrontPageTech x RendersByIan