Apple is expected to launch its 2020 flagship iPhones in September this year, and we have a fair idea of what they might look like, thanks to a bunch of iPhone 12 leaks and rumours. However, a new report now claims that the Cupertino giant has delayed mass production of the iPhone 12 by at least a month.

The report comes from the Wall Street Journal (paywalled), and says that the supply-chain and manufacturing disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic has forced the company to delay mass production of its smartphones by a month.

If you were hyped to get your hands on the new iPhone 12 the moment it went on sale though, chances are you’ll still be able to get it. According to the WSJ, Apple will keep on track with the iPhone 12’s expected September launch, and the phones will likely even go on sale in the usual fashion (before the end of the month), but there may be a shortage of handsets due to the delay in mass production.

The company has faced production delays in the past as well with the iPhone X and the iPhone XR, both of which were made available later than usual due to production issues. At the very least, a production delay with the iPhone isn’t completely unprecedented for Apple, so lets see how things play out.