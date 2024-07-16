Apple Rolls Out First iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 Public Beta; Here’s How to Download

Apple has released the first public betas for iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, bringing the next-gen operating systems to the general public. This means anyone can now try out new iOS 18 features. The Cupertino tech giant first announced its new set of OSes at WWDC 2024 on June 10. Right after the keynote event, Apple released its first developer beta and has seeded three developer betas so far. The first iOS 18 public beta arrives with all the features that are available in the third developer beta.

How to Install iOS 18 Public Beta

The iOS 18 public beta is available for download now. It’s 6.85GB in size. If you’re interested in trying out the new iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, or others, you first have to join the Apple Beta Software Program. Also, make sure your iPhone is running at least iOS 16.4. We also recommend you back up your iPhone before downloading a beta update.

If you’ve got an iOS 18-supported device, here’s how to join the iOS 18 public beta on your iPhone:

Note: The beta versions might contain bugs that might cause your iPhone to glitch in day-to-day usage. It’s wise to install iOS 18 on a secondary device, and not the primary one.

On your iPhone, go to the Apple Beta Software Program website and sign in or sign up for the program using your Apple ID.

Once you’ve signed up, tap on the iOS tab and you’ll see more information about the iOS 18 public beta.

Under Get Started , tap on the enroll your iOS device link.

, tap on the link. Now, go to Settings -> General -> Software Update and install the iOS 18 public beta.

Once your iPhone restarts, it should be running the first iOS 18 public beta.

What’s New in iOS 18

The iOS 18 update brings a multitude of new features like a redesigned home screen that lets you place app icons & widgets anywhere and there’s an option for custom color tinting and dark mode backgrounds. In addition to the Home Screen, iOS 18 lets you customize the Lock Screen too. So, you can finally remove the flashlight icon from your iPhone’s Lock Screen. There’s a customizable Control Center with a new Controls Gallery that lets you add more controls. The latest iOS 18 also brings some new additions to the Messages app like iMessage scheduling, tapbacks, RCS support, and text effects. There are several other interesting features like a redesigned Photos app, a new Passwords app, and the ability to lock & hide apps on an iPhone.

The next-gen iOS 18 also introduces Apple Intelligence, which brings an array of AI features and experiences. Just like developer betas, the public beta is also launched without big Apple Intelligence features, but they are expected to arrive later in the fall. When launched, Apple Intelligence will offer a completely overhauled Siri, AI-powered writing tools, Genmoji, ChatGPT integration, and more. You must own an iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or any of the upcoming iPhone 16 models to access Apple Intelligence features. For iPads, you need an M-series model.

Besides these big features, there are some hidden iOS 18 features that Apple didn’t mention on the stage.