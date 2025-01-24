Instagram Finally Lets You Send High-Quality Photos in DMs

Lately, Instagram has been giving some much-needed attention to its direct messaging space, which has largely remained pretty bare-bones compared to other aspects of the app. Last year they added the ability to edit sent messages, and now Instagram are rolling out an option to send photos in HD quality.

If you go to your Instagram DMs right now and select an image in the photo picker, then you will notice a tiny HD icon appear in the top right corner. Tap on the HD icon, and you can share photos in better resolution to someone else on Instagram. Photos don’t get compressed as they typically do when you have it enabled.

However, with higher quality must also come bigger file size. These photos can take longer to send, and take up more space in the receiver’s phone. So keep these things in mind before sharing your entire vacation album. But I am happy that there is finally an option for this now.

WhatsApp has had the ability to send HD photos for a while now, so it is great to see Meta bring the same to Instagram. This offers a coherent and familiar experience across all of Meta’s family of apps. The HD option for DMs is now rolling out for everyone. If you have not received it already, then update the app to the latest version from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.