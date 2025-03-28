Instagram Finally Lets You Fast Forward Those “Long” Reels

Thanks to TikTok and Instagram Reels, our attention span has gone down the drain. It’s hard to focus on something for more than 30 seconds unless it has Subway Surfers at the bottom. I guess the folks at Instagram might also be suffering through the same plot, which is why they are now rolling out the ability to fast-forward Reels.

Instagram is now widely rolling out the ability to fast-forward Reels at 2x speed. This can be done by long-pressing on either the left or right side of your phone’s display. This is sort of a similar implementation to what we have previously seen with TikTok.

The feature has become a much-requested thing. More so, ever since the platform increased the Reels duration to up to 3 minutes back in January. It is not the first time we are seeing this feature. That’s because it has appeared a few weeks before during early testing.

The fast-forward feature is rolling out to everyone. So if you can’t bear going through even three minutes of content like me, then now you know how to skip through reels on Instagram. Since I am already addicted to the platform, I know I will be spamming the 2x button constantly, further spoiling my already degrading attention span.

What are your thoughts on this fast-forward feature for Instagram? Do you think it is useful, or do you feel it will only make the addiction to these short-form videos even worse.