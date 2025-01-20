Instagram Unveils “Edits”, a Video Editing App to Rival CapCut

On Saturday, TikTok went dark in the U.S. following the ban. And other ByteDance-owned apps like the popular editing solution CapCut also started disappearing from the App Store and the Google Play Store. While TikTok managed to survive the ban for now, the future of other apps remains unclear. Seeing this opportunity, Meta, on Sunday afternoon, released its own video editing app called Edits.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram unveiled this new app in his post on Threads. He mentioned how “Edits is more than a video editing app, it’s a full suite of creative tools”. The app will feature a lot of useful options for creators, allowing them to store their inspirations in a separate tab. Ability to share drafts of your videos among friends and other creators.

The app will be free at launch and let you export videos without a watermark, as mentioned in the App Store description. It will also let you post said videos directly on Instagram in 1080p, with detailed insights about it.

Image Credit: Edits (via Apple App Store)

Besides these details, Mosseri mentioned in his post that Edits won’t be available to download until next month, and will be coming to iOS first and later on for Android. But you can preorder Edits right away from Apple’s App Store.

It goes without saying that Meta wanted to seize the opportunity, given that CapCut users will be looking for a new alternative. I personally don’t think that Edits was a last-minute idea, but something that was already in the works. But they likely held on to talking about it till the ByteDance ban was finalized and implemented. But what do you think about Edits? And would you like to try it out once it is officially available? Let us know in the comments.