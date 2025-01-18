This Upcoming Feature Could Just be Instagram’s Solution to Toxic Comments

If you’ve ever opened up the comment section of an Instagram reel, you’ll know that it is a mixed bag of thoughts and opinions. Some people are kind and generous, while others can be quite harsh and insensitive. The latter is becoming sort of an issue on the platform which could be why the company is now testing a new feature to let you dislike comments on Instagram.

This comes from trusted leaker Alessandro Paluzzi who recently shared a post (via X) giving us a preview of what the dislike feature for the comment section on Instagram will look like. As you can see, it is a downward arrow icon sitting between the heart icon and Reply option.

Image Credit: X/ @alex193a

From the looks of it, it seems pretty similar to the downvote button that Reddit users will be familiar with. Since the screenshot, appears in his story comments section, I would assume that only creators would have access to it, and they can dislike comments that they don’t wish to appear higher in the comments for others.

He didn’t share any details about its working or functionality, apart from “#Instagram is working on the ability to dislike comments”. There’s no number counter beside the dislike button, either, so we’re not sure if it will actively show dislikes or not. So I would guess that in its early stages of development, and we’ll have to wait for some time before more details surface about this feature.

While I am pretty sure this dislike option may stay exclusive to creators, it would be pretty useful to vote down harsh and rude comments on the platform.