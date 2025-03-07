Instagram Testing Community Chats Similar to Discord

Leave it up to Meta to copy features that worked for other popular social media platforms and bring them over to their platforms. We’ve seen it countless times in the past. Like Stories from Snapchat, short-form videos from TikTok, or even the recently introduced CapCut alternative Edits, which is soon to be released, the social media giant is now taking a jab at Discord by bringing their community chats to Instagram.

This news comes from popular Instagram tipster Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) who shared screenshots of an upcoming community chat feature on the app. Like Discord, people can create a community group chat of up to 250 members around a particular topic, and manage who can join them.

Similar to Discord, admins can moderate the chat by choosing to remove messages or members if necessary. The screenshot shared by Alessandro also mentions that “We also review community chats against our Community Standards”.

Besides these screenshots, we don’t have much knowledge about this feature or when it can land on Instagram. According to Engadget, an Instagram spokesperson mentioned that the feature is an internal prototype and not being tested outside the company. However, it is not the first time we have seen communities show up on one of Meta’s apps. WhatsApp already has Community chats feature, and so does Facebook Messenger.

So it is likely that the company is planning to bring the same feature to Instagram as well. I am still skeptical about its implementation on the app. But given the huge number of daily active Instagram users, I think it community chat might hit off pretty well. What are your thoughts on this topic? Are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments below.