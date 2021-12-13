Infinix Note 11 and Note 11s with 50MP Cameras, MediaTek Chipsets Launched in India

Infinix has launched its next-gen Note smartphones in India today. The Infinix Note 11 and Note 11S are gaming-centric smartphones and come with features such as a 120Hz display, 50MP cameras, fast-charging capabilities, and more. So let’s take a quick look at the key specs and features of the Infinix Note 11 series.

Infinix Note 11 Series: Specs and Features

Starting with the Infinix Note 11, it boasts a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. With this, it is touted to be the first smartphone with an AMOLED screen under Rs 13,000. It supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 750 nits of peak brightness, and a 1,00,000:1 contrast ratio. Moreover, the device has a TUV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light feature to protect users’ eyes during long hours of gaming.

The Note 11 packs a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, along with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Coming to the cameras, the Infinix Note 11 packs a triple-camera setup at the back. It includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.6 aperture, a 2MP depth sensor, and an additional AI lens. The front camera is configured at 16MP. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and runs Android 11-based XOS 7.6 skin out-of-the-box.

Infinix Note 11

As for the Infinix Note 11S, it flaunts a 6.95-inch Full HD+ punch-hole LCD display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of LPDD4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The Note 11S also comes with triple rear cameras, including a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an AI-powered 16MP selfie snapper. It also has a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and runs XOS 7.6 based on Android 11.

Infinix Note 11S

Furthermore, the phones are integrated with the company’s proprietary Dar-Link 2.0 Game Boost Technology to ensure jitter-free gameplay. Plus, both the devices come with the company’s Unique Supercool System, which consists of 6-layer Graphene blocks, to tackle thermal issues during long hours of gaming sessions.

Unlike the standard Note 11, the Note 11S comes with a haptic feedback Linear motor to deliver a “life-like gaming experience” to players. Moreover, the device has been optimized to handle heavy-duty mobile games like Call of Duty Mobile, BGMI, and Asphalt 9: Legends, and prevent screen-tearing and other display issues during gaming.

Additionally, both phones come with dual stereo speakers with DTS Surround Sound. The Note 11 will come in three colors, namely Glacier Green, Celestial Snow, and Graphite Black, while the Note 11S will come in Symphony Cyan, Haze Green, and Mithril Grey.

Price and Availability

The Infinix Note 11 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB variant and will be up for sale on December 23 via Flipkart. The Infinix Note 11S is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB + 64GB base model and Rs 14,999 for the higher-end 8GB + 128GB variant. It will be available to buy starting December 20. It will also be available to buy via Flipkart.

Both the devices will compete with smartphones like the Realme 8i and Redmi 10 Prime in the sub-Rs 15,000 price segment. So, what do you think about the Infinix Note 11 series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.