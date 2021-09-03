Redmi 10 Prime with MediaTek Helio G88, 50MP Quad-Cameras Launched in India

As promised, Xiaomi has unveiled the budget-centric Redmi 10 Prime smartphone in India today. It is a successor to last year’s Redmi 9 Prime and brings major upgrades across the board. This device is also a rebranded version of Redmi 10, which launched globally earlier last month. Redmi 10 Prime is India’s first smartphone with the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. With that said, let’s check out the specs, price, and availability details for this budget smartphone.

Redmi 10 Prime: Price and Availability

Redmi 10 Prime is priced at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB base variant, whereas the higher-end 6GB + 128GB will cost Rs. 14,499 in India. You can avail up to Rs. 750 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit cards, credit cards, and EMI payment options.

The device will be available in three color variants, namely Bifrost Blue, Phantom Black, and Astral White. It will go on sale starting from 7th September on Amazon India, Mi.com, and offline Mi stores.

Redmi 10 Prime: Specifications

Starting off with the design, Redmi 10 Prime features a polycarbonate back with a huge camera module that looks similar to the Redmi Note 10 series. On the front, you have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz Adaptive refresh rate. That means the screen can intelligently switch between 45Hz, 60Hz, and 90Hz, depending on what’s on your screen. The display has a 2400 x 1080 resolution, Gorilla glass 3 protection, and a centered 8MP punch-hole selfie camera.

Under the hood, the Redmi 10 Prime is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset that was announced recently. It is a step up from the Helio G80 chipset found on its predecessor. You also have up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage onboard, paired with a dedicated microSD card slot. You can expand the storage up to 512GB. The device runs Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box.

Moreover, Xiaomi is following the lead of other popular Chinese phone makers to add a “memory expansion” feature to offer virtual RAM to users. You will get 1GB of virtual RAM on the 4GB+64GB variant and 2GB of virtual RAM on the 6GB+128GB variant. The device has a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Coming to the cameras, Xiaomi is offering a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, along wth an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree FOV, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. Redmi 10 Prime supports up to 1080p @ 30FPS video recording.

Finally, let’s talk about the battery and charging capabilities. This is the one department where the Redmi 10 Prime differs from the global variant. It offers a 6,000mAh battery pack, bigger than the 5,020mAh battery pack on the Redmi 9 Prime. The device supports 18W fast-charging (but you get a 22.5W adapater in the box) and 9W reverse wireless charging.

So yeah, that’s pretty much everything you need to know about this budget-centric smartphone. The upcoming Realme 8i with MediaTek Helio G96 could stack up well against this device. So, stay tuned for more information.