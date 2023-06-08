HP Launches TWS With Touchscreen OLED Display in India

HP-owned audio brand Poly has introduced its new TWS earbuds, the HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC in India. This is a premium set of earbuds with the key highlight in the form of an OLED touchscreen panel on the case. Other than that, it comes with premium features like ANC, wireless charging, and much more. Find out the detailed specifications below.

HP Poly Voyager Free 60 UC: Specs and Features

The Voyager Free 60 UC stands out with its touchscreen OLED screen, that rests on top of the oval-shaped plastic case. You can use the screen to change tracks, quickly connect to your smartphone, check battery percentage, decline/receive calls, and access earbud controls. The earbuds have an in-ear design with soft silicon tips for a snug fit.

It comes with 10mm dynamic drivers, with a three-microphone steerable array to provide adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) during calls and audio consumption. There is support for WindSmart technology for advanced noise reduction during calls, making the earbuds ideal for taking meetings.

The TWS can offer up to 24 hours of playback time and 1.12 hours of talk time with the charging case. It can offer 30 days of standby time when paired with the charging case. There’s support for Bluetooth version 5.3 with a connectivity range of up to 30 meters. The Voyager Free 60 UC can remember up to 8 devices and connect to 2 devices simultaneously. The supported Bluetooth profiles include A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, and HFP.

The earbuds are compatible with Poly Lens’ cloud-based device management software for remote work management. There is a dedicated flight mode, wherein you can easily turn on airplane mode on the earbuds via the touchscreen and use the USB-C to 3.5mm jack, bundled with the package to connect to in-flight infotainment. There is also a dedicated USB-A Bluetooth adapter as well.

Price and Availability

The Voyager Free 60 UC is priced at Rs 41,999 but there’s no word on its availability details as of now. It comes in Carbon Black and White Sand color options.