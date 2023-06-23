HP Omen and Victus Gaming Laptops Launched In India; Starts at Rs 59,999

HP has launched its all-new 2023 lineup of Victus and Omen gaming laptops in India. These laptops come equipped with up to Intel’s 13th-Gen i9 processor, up to Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, and much more. Check out all the details here.

HP Omen 16 Series: Specs and Features

As part of the Omen lineup, HP has introduced the vanilla Omen 16 and the Omen Transcend 16 laptops in India.

With an all-aluminum build, the Omen lineup can offer up to a 16-inch Full-HD WQXGA mini-LED display with a 240 Hz refresh rate and 5ms response. The laptop includes a 16:10 panel, which supports extreme HDR 1000 and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It maxes out at 1100 nits of brightness.

The 2023 Omen series packs a serious punch with up to Intel 13th Gen Core i9-13900HX processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU with 130W TDP. This is paired with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe NvMe Gen 4 SSD.

It is fueled by an 83Wh battery. In terms of connectivity, the Omen 16 series supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E, along with a USB Type-C Thunderbolt charge/ display port, an HDMI 2.0 port, and one USB Type-A port, to name a few.

The laptop features a wide-angle 1080p HD IR webcam, with dual array digital microphones and Windows Hello login for enhanced video quality and security. The B&O-tuned dual speaker system and HP Audio Boost 2.0​ helps the Omen series to deliver an immersive audio experience.

Out of the box, the Omen laptops will come with Windows 11 Home, one month of Xbox Game Pass, and Microsoft Home and Student 2021. The laptop will be available in two color options – Shadow Black and Ceramic White.

HP Victus 16: Specs and Features

Victus 16 ships with an aluminum chassis, that houses a 16-inch Full-HD IPS micro-edge anti-glare display with a 165Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. The panel maxes out at 300 nits of brightness, with a 100% sRGB wide color gamut and TUV Rheinland EyeCare certification.

Under the hood, the gaming laptop is powered by Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13500H processor paired with Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. The laptop can be configured to include up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of PCIe NvMe Gen 4 SSD.

It is fueled by an 83Wh battery. In terms of connectivity, the Victus comes with a USB Type-C charge/ display port, 3 USB Type-A ports, and an RJ-45 port. There is support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6E.

For enhanced video calling facility, the laptop is equipped with a wide vision 720p HD webcam with dual array digital microphones. The Victus 16 can deliver an immersive audio experience with the in-built B&O dual speaker system. The Victus laptops ship with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft Home and Student 2021, and one month of Xbox Game Pass out of the box. It will be available in the Performance Blue color option.

Price and Availability

The Omen gaming laptop series will start from Rs 1,04,999 while the Victus 16 laptop will be available from Rs 59,999 in India. Both the Omen and Victus laptops are available to buy from the official HP store.