As Apple has started to ship its latest iPhone 12 models, customers are eagerly waiting for their orders to reach their homes. So, if you are one of the lucky ones to get an early shipping date for your new Apple device, here’s how you can track your shipment using just your voice.

Now, it is quite easy to track the shipment of your new iPhone through the Apple Store app on your current device. However, if you want to get a glimpse of your order by asking Siri, then you have come to the right place.

How to Track Your iPhone 12 Order Using “Shortcuts”

Follow the steps below to add your tracking information to the “Shortcuts” app. This way, you will be able to get your tracking info just by asking Siri.

Open the Apple Store app on your current device and tap your iPhone 12 order .

. Tap the “Track Shipment” button at the bottom and then tap the “Open in Safari” button at the bottom-right corner.

at the bottom and then at the bottom-right corner. Once the link opens up on the mobile browser, select the URL and copy it .

. Now, open the “Shortcuts” app and tap the “+” button at the top-right corner to create a new shortcut.

and tap the “+” button at the top-right corner to create a new shortcut. On the following page, tap the “Add Action” button .

. Select “Web action” and in the “Safari” section, select “Open URLs” .

. Paste the tracking URL in the text field and tap “Next”.

in the text field and tap “Next”. Give your shortcut a name, say ‘Shiny New iPhone’, which will also be the trigger word/ phrase for Siri to run the shortcut and tap done.

And with the last step, you are ready to track your shipment using just your voice.

Now, just unlock your current iPhone, say “Hey Siri” to bring up the voice assistant, and say the trigger word/phrase for Siri to run the shortcut. Once the shortcut runs its complete course, your tracking info will show up on Siri’s new compact UI.