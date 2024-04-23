Fortnite Will Now Let You Hide Mean Emotes; Here’s How

Epic Games has been working hard to keep the game toxicity-free for a while now. From age restriction on skins and maps to a voice reporting system, Fortnite has become a much safer place. To add to it, Fortnite has now added a new option to hide “Confrontational Emotes”. These emotes include mean-looking emotes like “Laugh It Up”, “Take the L”, “Whipcrack”, and “Make it Plantain.”

How to Hide “Confrontational Emotes” in Fortnite

The “Confrontational Emotes” stay on for friends in party settings as default. So, if you do not want these emotes from anyone, you can do it from your in-game settings. Here’s how to do so:

To begin the process, first, click on your profile and go to the settings tab in Fortnite.

and go to the tab in Fortnite. Now, head over to the Account and Privacy tab and scroll down.

tab and scroll down. After you find the See Confrontational Emotes option, click the arrow to toggle and select the option you want.

option, click the arrow to toggle and select the option you want. If you do not want to see the emotes from anyone, select Never and click the Apply button.

Apart from these four emotes, none of the Fortnite emotes are in the hide options yet. These emotes are specifically used by other players to spread toxicity in the Fortnite community. To remove the overly aggressive and disrespectful nature of the game, Epic has taken this step.

Fortnite has earlier been called out for mimicking the dance moves in the emotes. Although that was a different topic of concern, Fortnite has always seen itself in the controversy. While this new emote hide feature might not be appreciated by all players, a lot of Fortnite top creators have welcomed it for good. In my opinion, Fortnite emotes should be a fun vibe and not a way to disrespect anyone in the game.

What do you think about Fortnite letting you hide the “Confrontational Emotes”? Share your thoughts in the comments below.