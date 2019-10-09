Google Camera has single-handedly revolutionized smartphone photography and has brought powerful camera capabilities to budget Android devices. If you don’t own a Pixel, GCam Mod is the best shot to get the latest camera goodies from Google. So in line with our effort to bring the GCam to non Pixel devices, this article compiles the latest Google Camera 7.0 mods for the majority of devices. Also, we have mentioned how to install the APK and enable Astrophotography mode in simple steps. So without further delay, let’s find out how to get Google Camera 7.0 on any Android device.

Download Google Camera 7.0 APK for Your Device

We have mentioned the name of devices that are clearly known to work with below APKs. However, if your device is not on the list, you can still try to install these APKs to see if the Gcam mod works on your specific device or not.

Poco F1 (Download, by san1ty)

Redmi K20 / K20 Pro, OnePlus Devices (Download, by Parrot043)

Redmi Note 5 Pro / 6 Pro / 7 / 7S / 7 Pro, Mi A3 / A2, Zenfone Max Pro M1 / M2 (Download, by Parrot043)

Realme Devices (Download, by BSG)

BONUS: Google Camera 7.1 has been officially released with social share, framing hints, level indicator and more. A developer named Parrot043 has already started working on it. You can try the alpha build from this here.

Few Points to Keep in Mind

Your Android device must have Camer2API support to run the latest GCam 7.0. To check the compatibility, download the Camera2 API Probe (Free) and open it. If it shows “LIMITED”, “FULL” or “LEVEL_3” then you are good to go. Further, your device must be on Android Pie or the latest Android 10 version. Almost all the modded APKs are based on the newer APIs. I have done my testing on Redmi K20 Pro and it worked pretty well. However, I have also provided GCam APKs for other devices based on similar hardware and developer support. Hopefully, it should work for the most part. As it’s with all GCams, some features might work on one device and may not work on the other. So, you will have to try different configurations under the Settings page to get the optimal result. All the GCam 7.0 APKs are based on the dogfood version leaked from the Pixel 4. Since it’s a pre-production build, many features are experimental and can change after the official release. So stay tuned with us for the stable Google Camera 7.1 APKs.

Install Google Camera 7.0 on Any Android Device

1. Download the particular Google Camera 7.0 APK for your device from the links in the above section and install it on your device.

2. It may block the installation since the APK has been downloaded from a third-party source. However, to continue, tap on “Allow” and proceed with the installation.

3. That’s it. Now open Google Camera and you should be greeted in the new GCam 7.0 interface.

Enable Astrophotography Mode

1. On some devices, the astrophotography mode may not work out of the box. So to enable it manually, swipe down on the viewfinder and tap on the “Settings gear” icon. After that, scroll down and go to “About”.

2. Here, open the “Advanced Settings” and then search for “cuttle”. Make sure, these flags are turned on.

3. Now, if you switch to the Night Sight mode, it will prompt you to activate the astrophotography mode. However, keep in mind, you will need a tripod and a dark place to activate this feature. If you have a steady hand or can place the device on a stable surface then you can do away with the tripod.

Take Stunning Photos with the New Google Camera 7.0 Mod

So that was our article on the new Google Camera 7.0 and how you can install it on your device. We have provided download links for devices that have better compatibility with GCam mods along with continued developer support. However, you can definitely try these APKs for other devices as well. Anyway, that is all from us. If the new Google Camera 7.0 is working on your device then let us know in the comment section below and do mention your device.