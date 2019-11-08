I hate to see my iPhone draining battery. So, I’m always on the look out to take control of all the power-hungry features that keep eating into the battery in the background. Just like automatic iCloud and Gmail data fetching, the auto-playing videos and live images can consume plenty of power. Of course, it feels nice when clips offer you a glimpse of what they have in store or live images turn the clock back to let you relive great moments. But at times, those auto-playing shots seem to be nothing but distraction; especially when you are searching for a specific shot. Whatever could be your personal reason, no one can blame you for stopping videos and Live Photos from playing automatically on your iPhone and iPad. So, here is how you can disable autoplay videos and live photos on iPhone.

Stop Videos and Live Photos from Playing Automatically on iPhone and iPad

Knowing that a feature, no matter how good it is, might not fit into everyone’s taste, Apple has made the autoplay feature an opt-in option for not only iOS 13 and iPadOS 13 but also for macOS Catalina. As a user, I find it appreciable as it offers me complete freedom to turn it off/on depending on my preference. With that said, let’s get on with the quick steps!

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

2. Now, scroll down and choose Photos.

3. Scroll down to Photos Tab section, and then turn off the switch for Auto-Play Videos and Live Photos.

That’s done! From now onwards, the live pics and clips will no longer play automatically in your photo library.

Disable Autoplay Videos and Live Photos

So, that’s the straightforward way of taking control of those auto-playing photos and videos in your photo library. The stock photos apps for iOS has seen some neat improvements in the latest iteration of iOS 13. With some handy editing tools and impressive filters, it has now become a fairly good app for editing images and videos. And the little tweaks like these make the experience even better. Well, that’s all from us. Let us know how you feel about auto-playing content in Photos app in the comments section below.